<p>The purported owner of Achi, the dog behind the Solana-based memecoin Dogwifhat, sold the iconic photo of the dog wearing a hat as an NFT for $4.3 million.</p>
<p>The three-day auction went <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282784/purported-owner-of-dog-from-dogwifhat-memecoin-selling-iconic-photo-as-nft">live</a> on NFT marketplace Foundation on Friday, with crypto trader Gigantic Rebirth Ventures (@GCR) ultimately making the winning bid of <a href="https://etherscan.io/nft/0x87B4DE3F1a6FAB7CcE3dC159C5930EC8BDB6dedD/1">1,210.8 ETH</a>, according to the platform.</p>
<p>Last week, a post on the purported owner's Instagram account stated that the NFT auction was being carried out in partnership with Fiesty DAO. The dog, reportedly previously called Chi-Chi, is now named Achi and resides in Korea. The purported owner stated that it made the pink hat worn in the famous photo of the dog, taken in 2018.</p>
<p>"On November 17, 2018, Achi's owners captured him in an endearing hat on camera. It went viral, ultimately becoming a meme and mascot for the meme coin wif," Foundation's partnerships manager <a href="https://x.com/RDToTheMoon/status/1769667545345188215?s=20">posted</a> on X. "Today, that image was collected by Gigantic Rebirth Ventures on FND for 1,210.759 ETH (4.3 million)!"</p>
<p>Achi's picture evolved into a notable memecoin toward the end of last year, subsequently surging to a $3.2 billion market cap, now ranking 43rd across all cryptocurrencies, as Dogwifhat went viral.</p>
<p>Dogwifhat is currently trading at $3.18, according to The Block's price page. Dogwifhat has gained more than 20% over the past 24 hours and nearly 700% over the past month as Solana's metrics <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283005/solanas-search-interest-hits-record-high">surge</a> amid the memecoin mania.</p>

<div id="attachment_283080"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 992px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-283080" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-18-at-11.20.40.png" alt="WIF/USD. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="982" height="711" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">WIF/USD. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>

<p>The sale comes just days after crypto holders <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282323/solana-memecoin-dogwifihat-to-grace-las-vegas-skyline-after-650000-raise">raised over $650,000</a> to put the dogwifhat picture on the Las Vegas sphere.</p>