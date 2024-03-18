<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana is being searched for more than ever before globally, according to Google data. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Google Trends’ </span><a href="https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%205-y&amp;q=%2Fg%2F11qh5y640t&amp;hl=en-GB"><span style="font-weight: 400;">weekly tracker</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of a keyword’s popularity showed that the global interest in Solana this week is at a peak popularity of 100 over a five-year time frame, surpassing the previous peak in the last week of December 2023.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The rising interest in the Layer-1 blockchain network is also reflected in its on-chain metrics.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last Friday, Solana network’s on-chain volumes hit a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282993/solana-memecoin-volume-fees-highs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">new all-time high</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of over $3.79 billion. Its volume in the past 24 hours stood at around $3 billion Monday afternoon in Asia, according to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Solana?volume=true&amp;tvl=false&amp;currency=USD"><span style="font-weight: 400;">DefiLlama</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The number of new addresses on Solana continues to renew its all-time highs, with nearly 870,000 new addresses created on the network on Saturday, The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-solana-network-daily-7dma"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-solana-network-daily-7dma/embed" title="Number of New Addresses on the Solana Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The amount of daily transaction fees has surged dramatically from around $500,000 in January to $3.83 million on Saturday, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the price of Solana added 11.38% to $204.08 at 1:00 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Solana is now the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, surpassing that of BNB over the weekend.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Memecoin-based Mania</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Much of Solana’s popularity spike is attributed to the hype surrounding Solana-based memecoins. “Memecoins like Bonk and dogwifhat (WIF) along with politically inspired tokens, have gained traction, driving up interest and activity on the Solana blockchain,” Rachael Lucas, head of marketing and communications for BTC Markets, told The Block on Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lucas pointed to Dogwifhat holders’ successful $700,000 campaign to advertise the memecoin logo on the Las Vegas sphere, which led the token value to jump above $3, as a highlight of the whir around Solana-based memecoins.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The campaign’s success sparked debate within the crypto industry about market overheating,” Lucas added. Amid speculations of a bubble within the current crypto bull cycle, bitcoin price retraced its record-breaking gains over the weekend, falling back to the $65,000 level on Sunday. It traded at around $68,000 at 1:00 p.m. on Monday in Asia.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>