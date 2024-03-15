<p>The purported owner of the dog behind the dogwifhat memecoin is selling a photograph of her as an NFT.</p>\r\n<p>The auction is going on for three days, and the NFT currently has a bid of 6.9 ETH, worth $25,000, according to the auction page on Foundation. According to a post on the purported owner's Instagram account, it is in partnership with Fiesty DAO.</p>\r\n<p>According to a previous post, the dog used to be called Chi-Chi, but it is now named Achi and it lives in Korea. The purported owner said that they made the pink hat donned in the famous photo of the dog.</p>\r\n<p>The person running the Instagram account where the NFT announcement was made claims to be the dog's owner but has not provided proof beyond other photos of a similar-looking dog. They have said on Instagram that they will provide evidence via direct message. The Block reached out via DM but has not heard back from the account's owner.</p>\r\n<p>The picture of the dog became a memecoin toward the end of last year. Dogwifhat picked up steam in late February and has shot up to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">$2.8 billion market cap</a>, now ranking 49th across all cryptocurrencies.</p>\r\n<p>This comes just days after crypto holders <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282323/solana-memecoin-dogwifihat-to-grace-las-vegas-skyline-after-650000-raise">raised over $650,000</a> to put the dogwifhat picture on the Las Vegas sphere.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>