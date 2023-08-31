Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Premium News
Optimism (OP) EUR Price

Optimism (OP) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€1.53
€0.0016 (0.11%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€1.3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
880.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€87.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€3.05
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€6.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
4.3B
About Optimism

Optimism Price Data

Optimism (OP) currently has a price of €1.53 and is up 0.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 45 with a market cap of €1.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €87.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 880.9M tokens out of a total supply of 4.3B tokens.

Optimism (OP) is a cryptocurrency based on Layer 2 technology that addresses the scalability issues of blockchain platforms like Ethereum. It offers faster and cheaper transactions compared to the main Ethereum network. The OP token serves as a medium of exchange and a governance token, allowing users to participate in decision-making processes. Optimism focuses on reducing transaction costs, increasing throughput, and enhancing privacy and security through its decentralized architecture. It is compatible with Ethereum wallets and can be traded on decentralized exchanges.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Other assets
Quant
Aave
Maker
The Graph
Arbitrum
Render
Rocket Pool ETH
MultiversX
Synthetix Network
1 Optimism = €1.53 Euro (Eur)
Learn
What is Optimism and the OP Mainnet?
intermediate
OCT 12, 2023
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
News
DYdX to unlock $500 million of tokens, 30% of supply
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Binance Japan to list 13 new tokens, including Near and Optimism
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Axie Infinity, Optimism and Aptos among over $200 million in October token unlocks
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Google Cloud adds 11 new blockchains to BigQuery data analytics service
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
JPMorgan says Ethereum's activity post-Shanghai upgrade has been 'disappointing'
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Polygon Labs proposes facilitating Celo's migration to Ethereum Layer 2 with CDK
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
