Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / ApeCoin

ApeCoin (APE) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥233.55
¥2.48 (1.07%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥85.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
368.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥10.5B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥3,493.72
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥233.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About ApeCoin

ApeCoin Price Data

ApeCoin (APE) currently has a price of ¥233.55 and is up 1.073% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 86 with a market cap of ¥85.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥10.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 368.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

ApeCoin (APE) is a utility and governance token used in the Ape ecosystem, particularly within the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other NFT projects. As an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum platform, ApeCoin is used for transactions as well as governance, allowing holders to influence the direction of the community. Additionally, ApeCoin provides exclusive benefits and rewards, such as NFT airdrops and priority access to events and opportunities, establishing its importance in the ecosystem's development and value creation.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥85.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
368.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥10.5B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥3,493.72
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥233.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
Other assets
Gate
dYdX
Sui
eCash
Blur
Radix
Fetch.ai
Frax Share
Rocket Pool
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 ApeCoin = ¥233.55 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy APE
Other assets
Gate
dYdX
Sui
eCash
Blur
Radix
Fetch.ai
Frax Share
Rocket Pool
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
DYdX to unlock $500 million of tokens, 30% of supply
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Binance Japan to list 13 new tokens, including Near and Optimism
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Polygon Labs proposes Layer 2 'ApeChain' to power ApeCoin ecosystem
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
ApeCoin DAO currently voting in favor of sister DAO to acquire influential NFTs
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
ApeCoin, Aptos and Optimism set for $100 million in token unlocks this month
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
JPMorgan says signs of a DeFi and NFT revival are 'only tentative'
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
See more news
websights