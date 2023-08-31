About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Price Data

Rollbit Coin (RLB) currently has a price of $0.17 and is up 3.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 98 with a market cap of $522.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.1B tokens out of a total supply of 3.1B tokens.

Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency specifically designed for the Rollbit platform, an online crypto casino and exchange. It allows users to seamlessly gamble and invest within the platform, offering an opportunity for practical and entertaining use of their cryptocurrency.