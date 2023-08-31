About Astar

Astar Price Data

Astar (ASTR) currently has a price of ¥9.7 and is up 0.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 139 with a market cap of ¥52.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.4B tokens out of a total supply of 8.3B tokens.

Astar (ASTR) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering financial solutions like lending, borrowing, and yield farming. With a maximum supply of 100 million ASTR, it promotes scarcity and potential value appreciation. Astar is built on Ethereum's secure and scalable platform, ensuring user trust within the ecosystem. It also focuses on interoperability and connecting with other blockchain networks. Astar has gained attention from both individual and institutional investors for its innovative approach to DeFi.