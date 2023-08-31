About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Price Data

PancakeSwap (CAKE) currently has a price of $1.59 and is up 20.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 112 with a market cap of 362.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $298.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 226.8M tokens out of a total supply of 387.7M tokens.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), facilitating the trading of BSC tokens with lower transaction fees compared to other DEXs. Its native token, CAKE, functions as the governance token and offers users the opportunity to participate in yield farming and earn rewards by providing liquidity. Additionally, PancakeSwap stands out with its "Lottery" feature, allowing users to purchase lottery tickets using CAKE tokens for a chance to win a substantial jackpot. Overall, PancakeSwap has become a popular, user-friendly DEX choice within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.