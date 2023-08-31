Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Premium News
Enjin Coin (ENJ) EUR Price

€0.26
-€0.0027 (-1.03%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€256M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€17.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€4.29
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€256M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Price Data

Enjin Coin (ENJ) currently has a price of €0.26 and is down -1.028% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 157 with a market cap of €256M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €17.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Enjin Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve the gaming industry by enabling the creation and management of virtual goods. It integrates with existing gaming platforms and infrastructures, allowing developers to easily incorporate blockchain technology into their games and create unique in-game items that can be bought, sold, and traded securely. Enjin Coin also focuses on digital ownership, allowing players to truly own their in-game assets and transfer or sell them outside of the game environment. It uses smart contracts to ensure the authenticity and scarcity of these items, adding value and trust to the ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

