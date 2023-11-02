About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) currently has a price of €0.58 and is down -2.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 185 with a market cap of €209M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €279.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 360.3M tokens out of a total supply of 0 tokens.

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token that brings the Centrifuge native token (CFG) into the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. By tokenizing real-world assets, such as invoices and music royalties, users can convert them into WCFG tokens, increasing their liquidity and accessibility within DeFi. This provides investors and liquidity providers with new opportunities while maintaining the security and transparency of the Ethereum blockchain.