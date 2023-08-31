About yearn.finance

yearn.finance Price Data

yearn.finance (YFI) currently has a price of ¥1.2M and is up 0.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 163 with a market cap of ¥40.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥13.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 33.2K tokens out of a total supply of 36.7K tokens.

Yearn.finance (YFI) is a decentralized finance platform on Ethereum that maximizes interest earnings by redirecting funds to lending protocols. Launched in July 2020, YFI simplifies yield farming through a fair distribution process. There are only 30,000 YFI tokens in circulation. Users can earn YFI by providing liquidity or staking. Notable features include automated allocation and optimization of funds through vaults, reducing complexity and increasing yields. YFI token holders also have governance rights, allowing them to participate in decision-making processes.