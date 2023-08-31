SafePal (SFP) currently has a price of £0.51 and is up 1.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 165 with a market cap of £213.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 420.8M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.
SafePal (SFP) is a cryptocurrency that offers a secure and user-friendly platform for managing and storing digital assets. Its native token, SFP, plays a crucial role in securing and governing the network. SafePal integrates with multiple blockchain networks, allowing users to conveniently manage and access their assets across different chains. It also offers a hardware wallet with an air-gapped and tamper-proof design to ensure the safety of private keys.
