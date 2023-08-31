EthereumPoW (ETHW) currently has a price of £2.13 and is down -1.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 154 with a market cap of £230.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £13.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 107.8M tokens out of a total supply of 107.8M tokens.
EthereumPoW was created at the time when Ethereum shifted from proof of work to proof of stake. It was a version of the network that remained with the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, splitting off from the rest of the community. It largely failed to see adoption.
