Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Kyber Network Crystal

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.57
£0.0092 (1.66%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£86.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
153M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£19.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£4.56
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£129.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
228.9M
About Kyber Network Crystal

Kyber Network Crystal Price Data

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) currently has a price of £0.57 and is up 1.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 295 with a market cap of £86.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £19.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 153M tokens out of a total supply of 228.9M tokens.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is a unique cryptocurrency that powers the decentralized Kyber Network exchange. With KNC tokens, users can effortlessly conduct transactions on the platform, which combines numerous decentralized liquidity pools into one convenient interface.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£86.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
153M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£19.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£4.56
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£129.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
228.9M
Other assets
Short-term T-Bill Token
MiL.k Alliance
Yield Guild Games
iExec RLC
Astrafer
RSK Infrastructure Framework
Bluzelle
Venus
Celsius Network
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Kyber Network Crystal = £0.57 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy KNC
Other assets
Short-term T-Bill Token
MiL.k Alliance
Yield Guild Games
iExec RLC
Astrafer
RSK Infrastructure Framework
Bluzelle
Venus
Celsius Network
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
KyberSwap hacker demands full control over Kyber in bizarre on-chain message
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
KyberSwap recovers $4.7 million after exploit
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
KyberSwap offers 10% bounty to hacker following $47 million exploit
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
DEX protocol KyberSwap appears to lose $47 million in possible exploit
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
See more news
websights