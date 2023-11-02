About Kyber Network Crystal

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) currently has a price of $0.71 and is up 1.055% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 295 with a market cap of $109.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $24.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 153M tokens out of a total supply of 228.9M tokens.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is a unique cryptocurrency that powers the decentralized Kyber Network exchange. With KNC tokens, users can effortlessly conduct transactions on the platform, which combines numerous decentralized liquidity pools into one convenient interface.