Tokamak Network (TON) currently has a price of $2.24 and is down -3.60% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 329 with a market cap of $97.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 43.5M tokens out of a total supply of 61.2M tokens.

Tokamak Network (TON) is a cryptocurrency designed to enhance the performance and adaptability of decentralized applications (dapps) on the Ethereum network. Its primary goal is to offer scalability and flexibility to dapps.