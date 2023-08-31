About Huobi

Huobi Price Data

Huobi (HT) currently has a price of $2.84 and is up 0.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 112 with a market cap of $452.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 159.4M tokens out of a total supply of 201.1M tokens.

Huobi Token (HT) is a native cryptocurrency of the HTX exchange, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It is an ERC-20 token with a total supply capped at 500 million. HT holders on the exchange enjoy exclusive benefits, such as access to events, crypto rewards, voting rights, and potential discounts on transaction fees. Additionally, HT has a "smart chain" feature that allows developers to build decentralized applications on Huobi's blockchain, making it more than just a utility token and an integral part of the Huobi ecosystem.