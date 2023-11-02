Everscale (EVER) currently has a price of $0.026 and is up 0.43% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 501 with a market cap of $50.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $404.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.9B tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.
Everscale (EVER) is a cryptocurrency that solves scalability issues in blockchain networks. It uses Proof of Scale (PoS) consensus mechanism, reducing energy consumption and centralization. Everscale emphasizes privacy and security through advanced encryption techniques, while aiming for easy integration with existing financial systems. Its main goal is to be a secure and scalable cryptocurrency solution.
