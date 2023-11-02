About SuperRare

SuperRare Price Data

SuperRare (RARE) currently has a price of $0.12 and is down -4.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 394 with a market cap of $75.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 643.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

SuperRare is a cryptocurrency token called RARE that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is part of the NFT marketplace SuperRare.