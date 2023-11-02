About SmarDex

SmarDex Price Data

SmarDex (SDEX) currently has a price of $0.013 and is up 0.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 339 with a market cap of $95.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.1B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the blockchain platform. It aims to provide users with a decentralized exchange and trading platform, enabling secure and seamless transactions. The company behind SmarDex aims to leverage blockchain technology to overcome traditional financial limitations and promote financial inclusion. With its transparent and immutable ledger, SmarDex aims to provide users with increased privacy, security, and control over their own funds. The SDEX token serves as a utility within the SmarDex ecosystem, utilized for transaction fees and incentivizing network participants.