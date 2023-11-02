About Hashflow

Hashflow Price Data

Hashflow (HFT) currently has a price of $0.33 and is up 9.079% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 465 with a market cap of $57.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $46.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 175.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Hashflow is a platform that prioritizes security through encryption and authentication protocols, crucial in high-frequency trading. It offers a user-friendly interface, intuitive trading tools, and real-time market data for informed trading decisions. Hashflow aims to improve the cryptocurrency market's high-frequency trading landscape with its focus on speed, security, and user-friendliness.