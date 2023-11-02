About WINkLink

WINkLink Price Data

WINkLink (WIN) currently has a price of $0.000069 and is down -0.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 428 with a market cap of $66.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 961.7B tokens out of a total supply of 999B tokens.

WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency that aims to change the online gaming and betting industry by creating a decentralized platform that ensures transparency and fairness. Built on the TRON blockchain, WINkLink eliminates intermediaries and uses blockchain technology for trust and security. It allows developers and users to interact, create, host, and participate in various games and betting opportunities. WINkLink offers features like a staking mechanism that rewards users with daily dividends in additional WIN tokens. It also integrates with popular blockchain wallets for easy fund access and management, while providing a seamless gaming experience with low transaction fees and fast processing times.