About Gains Network

Gains Network Price Data

Gains Network (GNS) currently has a price of $3.57 and is up 1.30% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 282 with a market cap of $120.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 33.8M tokens out of a total supply of 33.8M tokens.

Gains Network (GNS) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate seamless and secure transactions within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The Gains Network platform enables users to earn rewards and access a range of financial services, including decentralized lending, yield farming, and staking. Additionally, GNS tokens serve as a governance mechanism, allowing holders to participate in the decision-making process for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, Gains Network aims to empower individuals by providing them with greater control over their financial assets and opportunities for growth within the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.