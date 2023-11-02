About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars Price Data

Dogelon Mars (ELON) currently has a price of $0.00000016 and is down -2.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 353 with a market cap of $87.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $43M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 549.6T tokens out of a total supply of 1000T tokens.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2021, Dogelon Mars aims to build a decentralized and community-driven ecosystem specifically tailored for the Dogecoin community. The token's name, inspired by Elon Musk, reflects its intention to combine the humor and enthusiasm of the Dogecoin community with the vision of space exploration. While its ticker symbol (ELON) references Elon Musk himself, it is important to note that Dogelon Mars is not directly affiliated with him or any of his endeavors. As an ERC-20 token, ELON allows for secure transactions and provides users with the opportunity to participate in the broader crypto market.