All assets / Request

Request (REQ) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.083
$0.0016 (1.91%)
About Request

Request Price Data

Request (REQ) currently has a price of $0.083 and is up 1.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 437 with a market cap of $64.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 768.8M tokens out of a total supply of 999.7M tokens.

Request (REQ) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that seeks to change payments by operating on the Ethereum platform. It uses smart contracts to replace banks and credit card companies, enabling secure and transparent transactions between individuals and businesses. Request also focuses on decentralized invoicing and payment management, promoting efficiency and transparency. Its open network allows for widespread participation and fosters innovation and collaboration in developing new applications and services.


