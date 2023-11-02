Maple (MPL) currently has a price of $21.88 and is up 13.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 223 with a market cap of $172M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.9M tokens out of a total supply of 10M tokens.
Maple (MPL) is the native token of the Maple Finance protocol, a lending protocol aimed at institutional investors. It includes services like KYC procedures.
