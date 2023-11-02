About STP

STP Price Data

STP (STPT) currently has a price of $0.063 and is down -0.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 275 with a market cap of $123.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.9B tokens out of a total supply of 1.9B tokens.

STP (Standard Tokenization Protocol) is a cryptocurrency that connects the traditional financial market with blockchain technology. It allows real-world assets to be tokenized, such as real estate and art, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, STP focuses on interoperability, enabling seamless transfer and trading of tokenized assets across various blockchain networks for increased liquidity and accessibility.