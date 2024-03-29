About Pangolin

Pangolin Price Data

Pangolin (PNG) currently has a price of $0.53 and is up 7.0098% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 491 with a market cap of $113.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 213.1M tokens out of a total supply of 538M tokens.

Pangolin operates as a multichain decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) based on the Avalanche Network. It provides users with advanced tools, deep liquidity pools, and streamlined onboarding processes, aiming to facilitate easy asset swaps. The platform is designed to cater to both projects looking to list their tokens and traders seeking a user-friendly trading experience.