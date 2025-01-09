Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Dar Open Network Price

0x33b...4f49a8

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
BNB Smart Chain

0x8fb...f52067

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

Dar Open Network (D) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.037
–$0.0033 (–8.11%)
Chart by TradingView

d Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$23.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
643.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$4.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.20
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$29.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
800M

About Dar Open Network

Dar Open Network Price Data

Dar Open Network (D) currently has a price of $0.037 and is down -8.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1084 with a market cap of $23.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 643.1M tokens out of a total supply of 800M tokens.

Formerly known as Mines of Dalarnia, DAR Open Network has evolved into a comprehensive Web3 gaming ecosystem. This transformation expands beyond a single game, offering a decentralized platform where developers and players can create, share, and monetize gaming experiences. The native token, $D, serves as the cornerstone of the network, facilitating governance, staking, and access to exclusive features. With a focus on interoperability and community-driven growth, DAR Open Network aims to redefine the landscape of blockchain gaming.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

d Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$23.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
643.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$4.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.20
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$29.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
800M
Dar Open Network Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Dar Open Network = $0.037 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy D

Related assets

TomoChain
Pocket Network
Gelato
Wanchain
Nakamoto Games
ARPA
cDAI
IDEX
Badger DAO
See more assets

Learn about Dar Open Network

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

TomoChain
Pocket Network
Gelato
Wanchain
Nakamoto Games
ARPA
cDAI
IDEX
Badger DAO
See more assets
websights