DFUK (DFUK) currently has a price of $2.19 and is up -% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 524 with a market cap of $46M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $192.61 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 21M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

DFUK is a cryptocurrency that operates on decentralized blockchain technology, offering transparent and secure financial solutions. It utilizes smart contracts for safe and efficient transactions, providing anonymity and privacy with advanced encryption techniques. DFUK also prioritizes community governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes. Additionally, DFUK aims to promote financial inclusion by providing banking services and facilitating peer-to-peer lending and borrowing, empowering individuals with greater control over their financial assets.