DigiByte (DGB) currently has a price of £0.0060 and is up 1.55% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 275 with a market cap of £100.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 16.7B tokens out of a total supply of 21B tokens.

DigiByte (DGB) is a decentralized blockchain and cryptocurrency project launched in 2013 by Jared Tate. Designed for speed, security, and scalability, DigiByte boasts quicker transaction times than Bitcoin and utilizes five different cryptographic algorithms to enhance security, supposedly making it resistant to single-point vulnerabilities and 51% attacks. Over the years, DigiByte has introduced several features, including DigiShield and MultiShield for real-time difficulty adjustments and DigiAssets, which enables the issuance of assets and tokens on its blockchain.