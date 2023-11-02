About DeXe

DeXe Price Data

DeXe (DEXE) currently has a price of £2.69 and is down -4.44% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 210 with a market cap of £153.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 57.1M tokens out of a total supply of 96.5M tokens.

DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency token associated with a decentralized social trading platform. It serves as a utility token within the ecosystem and enables users to access and participate in the platform's features. The company behind DeXe aims to empower individuals by providing a transparent and trustless environment for social trading. With the help of smart contracts, DeXe allows users to mimic the trades of successful traders in real-time, giving them the opportunity to benefit from their expertise and potentially generate profits. DEXE tokens are used for on-platform transactions, rewards, and governance, ensuring the smooth functioning and community involvement in the platform's operations.