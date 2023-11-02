DeXe (DEXE) currently has a price of £2.69 and is down -4.44% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 210 with a market cap of £153.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 57.1M tokens out of a total supply of 96.5M tokens.
DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency token associated with a decentralized social trading platform. It serves as a utility token within the ecosystem and enables users to access and participate in the platform's features. The company behind DeXe aims to empower individuals by providing a transparent and trustless environment for social trading. With the help of smart contracts, DeXe allows users to mimic the trades of successful traders in real-time, giving them the opportunity to benefit from their expertise and potentially generate profits. DEXE tokens are used for on-platform transactions, rewards, and governance, ensuring the smooth functioning and community involvement in the platform's operations.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.