About CoinEx

CoinEx Price Data

CoinEx (CET) currently has a price of £0.025 and is up 0.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 342 with a market cap of £73.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £62.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3B tokens out of a total supply of 201.1M tokens.

CoinEx Token (CET) is the native cryptocurrency used on the CoinEx exchange. CoinEx is a cryptocurrency exchange platform.