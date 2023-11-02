About Hermez Network

The Hermez Network (HEZ) is a decentralized scalability and privacy solution for Ethereum. Its native token, HEZ, is used for securing the network, participating in validation, earning rewards, paying transaction fees, and engaging in network governance. The network focuses on layer 2 scaling solutions using Zero-Knowledge-Rollups to reduce fees and increase throughput, potentially alleviating Ethereum's congestion and high fees. Emphasizing privacy, the network ensures transaction details remain confidential through zero-knowledge proofs.