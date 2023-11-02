Access Protocol (ACS) currently has a price of £0.0018 and is up 1.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 415 with a market cap of £55.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £495.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 30.6B tokens out of a total supply of 86.9B tokens.
Access Protocol (ACS) is a cryptocurrency that is used for token-gated paywalls. This means Access tokens are needed to be staked in order to access the content behind the paywall.
