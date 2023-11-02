About ChainX

ChainX Price Data

ChainX (PCX) currently has a price of €0.26 and is up 11.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 423 with a market cap of €58.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €434.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

ChainX (PCX) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Polkadot network, enabling the seamless transfer of digital assets across different blockchains. It aims to establish a cross-chain decentralized finance ecosystem, offering diverse financial services to users. PCX serves as the native token, incentivizing network participants and facilitating governance. Leveraging Polkadot's parachain technology, PCX holders can access various financial services across blockchains, while a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism allows users to earn rewards by participating in network governance and staking their tokens. Additionally, ChainX prioritizes user privacy and security, employing a dual-key management structure and zero-knowledge proof technology to protect assets and transaction privacy.