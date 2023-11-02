Ardor (ARDR) currently has a price of £0.076 and is down -0.0057% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 333 with a market cap of £76.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £463.6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 998.5M tokens out of a total supply of 998.5M tokens.
Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency created by Jelurida, a software company based in the Netherlands. It offers a blockchain platform that is scalable, user-friendly, and cost-effective. Ardor's unique architecture separates the transactional chain from the security chain, resulting in faster and more efficient transactions. It also has built-in functionality for creating and trading custom tokens, making it easy for businesses and individuals to launch their own blockchain projects or conduct ICOs. Additionally, Ardor has a "child chain" system that allows for the creation of separate blockchains linked to the main Ardor chain, improving interoperability.
