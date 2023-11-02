About Arkham

Arkham Price Data

Arkham (ARKM) currently has a price of €0.41 and is down -3.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 396 with a market cap of €69.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €16.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 170.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Arkham (ARKM) is a decentralized cryptocurrency. It's run by Arkham Intelligence, a platform designed to unmask transactions and people in the crypto space.