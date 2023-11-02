About Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network Price Data

Tokamak Network (TON) currently has a price of £1.78 and is down -3.038% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 329 with a market cap of £77.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 43.5M tokens out of a total supply of 61.2M tokens.

Tokamak Network (TON) is a cryptocurrency designed to enhance the performance and adaptability of decentralized applications (dapps) on the Ethereum network. Its primary goal is to offer scalability and flexibility to dapps.