About sUSD

sUSD Price Data

sUSD (SUSD) currently has a price of £0.79 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 521 with a market cap of £36.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 46.4M tokens out of a total supply of 46.4M tokens.

sUSD is a cryptocurrency token built on Ethereum that is pegged to the USD and maintains a 1-to-1 ratio with it. It is unique because it is part of the Synthetix decentralized finance platform, serving as the primary stablecoin for various financial applications like trading and lending. SUSD can be found on different cryptocurrency exchanges, offering users the advantages of a stablecoin while enabling integration with other DeFi products and services.