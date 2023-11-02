About Bluzelle

Bluzelle Price Data

Bluzelle (BLZ) currently has a price of ¥36.98 and is up 2.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 301 with a market cap of ¥15.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.7B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 426.5M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token that aims to offer decentralized database services for the blockchain sector. It provides a secure and efficient solution for storing and retrieving data on the blockchain network.