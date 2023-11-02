About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol Price Data

Vega Protocol (VEGA) currently has a price of $1.37 and is down -1.89% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 317 with a market cap of 79.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $464.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 57.9M tokens out of a total supply of 65M tokens.

The Vega Protocol is a decentralized trading platform that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It focuses on providing liquidity for trading traditional and digital assets, with users earning rewards by staking their VEGA tokens. The protocol also employs a decentralized governance model that allows token holders to propose and vote on changes to promote fairness, transparency, and inclusivity within the ecosystem.