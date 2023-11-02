Bytom (BTM) currently has a price of $0.011 and is up 0.30% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 784 with a market cap of $20.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $388.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.
Bytom (BTM) is a cryptocurrency built on Ethereum blockchain, aiming to connect the digital and physical world through a secure and transparent platform for asset exchange. It supports various types of assets, including cryptocurrencies, digital currencies, securities, bonds, and physical assets like gold, making it a versatile option. Bytom utilizes a unique consensus algorithm called Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Asset (PoW+PoA), which combines the benefits of both systems for faster transactions and higher participant trust. Additionally, Bytom enables users to create and execute smart contracts for programmatic agreements.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.