Xido Finance (XIDO) currently has a price of ¥181.25 and is up 0.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 610 with a market cap of ¥5.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 28.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

XIDO Finance is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to offer efficient and secure financial services through the use of smart contracts. The XIDO token serves as a medium of exchange and provides liquidity to the platform. It also allows token holders to participate in governance processes.