Strike (STRK) currently has a price of €12.59 and is down -1.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 479 with a market cap of €50.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4M tokens out of a total supply of 6.5M tokens.
Strike (STRK) is a cryptocurrency token utilizing the Ethereum blockchain. It is the main token of the DeFi lending protocol Strike. It operates through sTokens, which represents deposits in a staking pool.
