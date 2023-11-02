Bit2Me (B2M) currently has a price of €0.0058 and is up 1.34% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 647 with a market cap of €28.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €54K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.8B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.
Bit2Me (B2M) is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and security for users. With encryption and multi-factor authentication, it safeguards user data and funds, making transactions dependable. Bit2Me is also user-friendly, featuring an intuitive design and a simple platform for buying, selling, and managing digital assets. It even provides educational resources to support users in gaining a better understanding of cryptocurrencies.
