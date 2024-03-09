About Popcat

Popcat Price Data

Popcat (POPCAT) currently has a price of €0.16 and is up 13.19% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 350 with a market cap of €164.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €9.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 980M tokens out of a total supply of 980M tokens.

Popcat is a cat-themed memecoin on the Solana blockchain. It's based on the meme of a cat with a large mouth.