Quickswap (QUICK) currently has a price of £0.070 and is down -0.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 747 with a market cap of £42.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 607M tokens out of a total supply of 881.7M tokens.
Quickswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Polygon Network. It is a based on the Uniswap V2 AMM protocol and allows users on Polygon to trade tokens through a liquidity pool.
