About MANTRA

MANTRA Price Data

MANTRA (OM) currently has a price of ¥106.069 and is down -3.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 176 with a market cap of ¥86.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 810.7M tokens out of a total supply of 888.9M tokens.

MANTRA is a Layer 1 blockchain that prioritizes security and compliance with real-world regulatory requirements. It is designed to cater to both institutions and developers, offering a permissionless infrastructure that supports permissioned applications. The blockchain is developed using the Cosmos SDK, is compatible with Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), and supports CosmWasm.