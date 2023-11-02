About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token Price Data

World Mobile Token (WMT) currently has a price of ¥18.7 and is up 1.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 445 with a market cap of ¥9.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥233.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 498.1M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

World Mobile Token (WMT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that aims to improve the mobile network industry by providing affordable and secure internet connectivity in remote areas. It eliminates the need for centralized telecom providers and allows communities to own and operate their own network infrastructure. Users can earn WMT tokens by contributing to the network's growth and participating in governance, ensuring active participation and distributed decision-making power within the community.